SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 27, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 5:39 AM CST
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 27, 2022.

Cody Joseph Simon, 40, Buna, TX: First offense DWI; careless operation.

Ricky Blaine Prince, 20, Westlake: Sexual battery; child endangerment.

Kirk Wayne August Jr., 44, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons; trespassing; mischief; switched license plates.

Nichole M. Smith, 45, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI; speeding; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Brennan Kade Thompson, 22, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; illegal carrying of weapons; failure to stop or yield.

Michael Joe Green II, 48, Pensacola, FL: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice.

Austin Jay Pickering, 22, DeQuincy: Aggravated battery; home invasion.

