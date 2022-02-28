No arrests in shooting in Walmart parking lot

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - No arrests have been made in the shooting in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter on Gerstner Memorial Drive on the evening of Friday, Feb. 18, authorities said.

One person was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel.

Fondel said the shooting remains an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.