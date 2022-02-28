50/50 Thursdays
No arrests in shooting in Walmart parking lot

Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - No arrests have been made in the shooting in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter on Gerstner Memorial Drive on the evening of Friday, Feb. 18, authorities said.

One person was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel.

Fondel said the shooting remains an ongoing investigation.

