McNeese Continues Torrid Offensive Stretch in 23-1 Win Over Alcorn

LAKE CHARLES - The McNeese Cowboys (6-2) scored, scored again, and just kept scoring as they took down the Alcorn Braves (0-3) 23-1 Sunday afternoon at Joe Miller Ballpark. Third basemen Jordan Yeatts had a game-high five runs batted in and second basemen Brad Burckel led the way with four hits. Starting pitcher Isaac Duplechain earned the victory as five Cowboys saw action on the mound.

The Cowboys put up eight runs in the first, a run in the third, eight more in the fourth, and three runs in the fifth and sixth inning. The eight-run first was highlighted by two RBI triples by Brad Burckel and Schuyler Thibodaux. In the fourth, the Cowboys capitalized on Alcorn mistakes plus Yeatts and Harden RBI hits to take a 17-0 lead. Yeatts would drive in runs no. 22 and 23 on the afternoon with a double in the sixth inning.

Duplechain pitched the first two innings and fanned four batters. Andrew Sheridan, Davis Burgin, Christian Vega, Brian Shadrick, and Cameron Foster (in-order) each pitched one inning. The staff allowed just five hits today and recorded 10 strikeouts. McNeese pitchers allowed just two earned runs during the four-game series.

The Cowboys scored in double figures in all four games against Alcorn, 67 total.

The team recorded seven stolen bases today (Bourque (2), J. Gonzales (2), Harden (2), Yeatts.

SS Reid Bourque went 2-5 (2B) with 4 runs scored and an RBI.

2B Brad Burckel went 4-5 (3B, 2B) with 4 runs scored and 3 RBIs.

LF Julian Gonzales went 2-3 with 3 runs scored and 2 RBIs.

3B Jordan Yeatts went 2-4 (3B, 2B) with 2 runs scored and 5 RBIs in his first start of the season.

CF Payton Harden went 3-4 with 2 runs scored and 3 runs batted in.

C Schuyler Thibodaux went 1-3 (3B) with 2 runs scored and 2 RBIs.

RF/CF Cooper Hext scored 3 runs today.

DH Tre’ Obregon III and DH/PH Nate Collins each drove in a run.

Obregon and OF Conner Westenburg also scored.

McNeese tallied 48 hits this series.

3/1 - at Southern - 6 PM - Lee-Hines Stadium - Baton Rouge, Louisiana.