LOCAL SUPER MARKET HOSTS UFC LIGHTWEIGHT CHAMPION DUSTIN POIRIER
By Joel Bruce
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Rouses in Lake Charles had lines spanning across the building this weekend... But it wasn’t for groceries. Turns out it was a fan meet up with former UFC lightweight champion Dustin (poor-yay) Poirier.

Rouses market on Nelson Road was filled with people Saturday, as MMA fans from across the parish patiently waited to have their chance to meet the former UFC lightweight champion… Dustin Poirier.

“It’s super exciting... Uh... We all look up to Dustin Poirier. He’s such an idol and uh... (Lauren Carpenter: “Inspiration”) A positive uh... Influence on these up and coming fighters uh... Around this area,” Justin Carpenter said. To many fans… the MMA fighter is an excellent role model. As Dustin and his wife Jolie Poirier are the founders of the good fight foundation. Which they use to give back to their community in Lafayette Louisiana… and it’s inspired this couple to do something similar.

“Just introducing ourselves and let him know what we’re trying to do with these uh... Youth boxers and uh... We’re trying to transition our gym into a mixed martial arts as well in wrestling,” Carpenter said.

Curious as to why Dustin chose to meet with fans here in Lake Charles, we went in to find out why…

“Man Rouses is a great super market. Uh.. Louisiana owned... I’ve been shopping there my whole life. Being in the hot sauce business, and them (Rouses) buying loads of hot sauce, and Louisiana supporting their own people... It’s just a good fit. Louisiana supports local things very strongly, especially sports. So I felt that love from the community way back when my name wasn’t known, you know, to the masses. So I appreciate Louisiana,” Dustin Poirier said.

He said he also has fond memories of Lake Charles before his rise to fame. “Yeah! When I was an amateur fighter I fought here, right off the bridge in Lake Charles,” Poirier said.

Dustin’s career in the UFC has come with many highlights. One of those being his infamous 3rd fight with Conor McGregor last summer… which left Conor with a broken leg.

With fans eagerly wanting a 4th fight… I asked if he thought that was possible. “I don’t know if we’re ever going to do a fourth fight. I think it’s more likely I’m going to fight Nate Diaz this summer, but we’ll see, money talks.” Poirier said.

