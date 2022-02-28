50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Latest LSU baseball rankings in 4 major polls: Feb. 28

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The latest LSU baseball rankings have been released by the four major polls: D1 Baseball, Baseball America, Perfect Game, and Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

RELATED: No. 8 LSU handles business before huge weekend in Houston

The Tigers (7-1) lost their first game of the season to Louisiana Tech on Wednesday, Feb. 23 an 11-6 loss that saw LSU commit five errors that led to five unearned runs. LSU did bounce back over the weekend winning four games, two against Towson 6-0 and 11-1 and two against Southern 9-2 and 15-0.

RELATED: Crews leads No. 8 LSU with 4 RBI in 6-0 win over Towson

LSU moved up in Baseball America’s Top 25 poll from No. 11 to No. 8 and they moved up from No. 8 to No. 7 in D1 Baseball’s Top 25 poll. In Collegiate Baseball newspaper’s Top 25 the Tigers dropped from No. 2 to No. 3 and in Perfect Game’s Top 25 poll they stayed the same at No. 3.

RELATED: No. 8 LSU falls to Louisiana Tech, 11-6

The Tigers will host the University of New Orleans on Wednesday, March 2 at 6 p.m. and then they will travel to Houston, Texas to play in the Shriners Classic at Minute Maid Park which includes No. 1 Texas.

D1 Baseball Top 25:

  1. Texas (8-0)
  2. Ole Miss (6-0)
  3. Arkansas (4-2)
  4. Oklahoma State (4-2)
  5. Vanderbilt (5-2)
  6. Stanford (6-1)
  7. LSU (7-1)
  8. North Carolina State (8-0)
  9. Mississippi State (4-3)
  10. Florida State (5-2)
  11. Arizona (7-1)
  12. Notre Dame (5-1)
  13. Oregon State (7-0)
  14. Florida (6-2)
  15. Georgia (7-0)
  16. TCU (6-1)
  17. Tennessee (7-0)
  18. Georgia Tech (7-1)
  19. Texas Tech (5-2)
  20. Liberty (6-1)
  21. Maryland (7-0)
  22. Miami (7-1)
  23. Sacramento State (7-0)
  24. North Carolina (6-1)
  25. Long Beach State (2-4)

Baseball America Top 25:

  1. Texas (8-0)
  2. Stanford (6-1)
  3. Notre Dame (5-1)
  4. Oklahoma State (4-2)
  5. Virginia (7-0)
  6. Ole Miss (6-0)
  7. Vanderbilt (5-2)
  8. LSU (7-1)
  9. Oregon State (7-0)
  10. Arkansas (4-2)
  11. Mississippi State (4-3)
  12. Florida State (5-2)
  13. Arizona (7-1)
  14. Georgia (7-0)
  15. North Carolina State (8-0)
  16. Tennessee (7-0)
  17. Liberty (6-1)
  18. Florida (6-2)
  19. Georgia Tech (7-1)
  20. Sacramento State (7-0)
  21. Maryland (7-0)
  22. Long Beach State (2-4)
  23. UCLA (5-3)
  24. Old Dominion (5-1)
  25. Miami (7-1)

Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Top 25:

  1. Texas (8-0)
  2. Stanford (6-1)
  3. LSU (7-1)
  4. Vanderbilt (5-2)
  5. Georgia (7-0)
  6. Tennessee (7-0)
  7. Oregon State (7-0)
  8. Oklahoma State (4-2)
  9. Notre Dame (5-1)
  10. Georgia Tech (7-1)
  11. Ole Miss (6-0)
  12. Virginia (7-0)
  13. North Carolina State (8-0)
  14. Arizona (7-1)
  15. Liberty (6-1)
  16. Florida (6-2)
  17. Florida State (5-2)
  18. TCU (6-1)
  19. Maryland (7-0)
  20. Arkansas (4-2)
  21. North Carolina (6-1)
  22. Miami (7-1)
  23. Texas Tech (5-2)
  24. Mississippi State (4-3)
  25. Louisiana Tech (5-2)

Perfect Game Top 25:

  1. Texas (8-0)
  2. Stanford (6-1)
  3. LSU (7-1)
  4. Oklahoma State (4-2)
  5. Vanderbilt (5-2)
  6. Notre Dame (5-1)
  7. North Carolina State (8-0)
  8. TCU (6-1)
  9. Ole Miss (6-0)
  10. Georgia Tech (7-1)
  11. Arkansas (4-2)
  12. Arizona (7-1)
  13. Liberty (6-1)
  14. Tennessee (7-0)
  15. Florida State (5-2)
  16. Oregon State (7-0)
  17. Mississippi State (4-3)
  18. Miami (7-1)
  19. Texas Tech (5-2)
  20. UCLA (5-3)
  21. Maryland (7-0)
  22. UC Irvine (4-3)
  23. Long Beach State (2-4)
  24. Georgia (7-0)
  25. West Virginia 5-2)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was shot in the arm after he drove into the officer’s vehicle, according to State...
LSP: Lake Charles man involved with Lake Charles officer-involved shooting dies
Shooting under investigation outside Walmart on Hwy 14
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Mardi Gras parades and events.
Mardi Gras SWLA: 2022 Events
This is mother and daughter during happier times, about twenty years ago.
Woman arrested and booked into jail in connection with death of her mother

Latest News

Cowgirls drop doubleheader against Southeastern
Cowgirls fall in midweek game to Louisiana Tech, 6-1
Gonzales hits pair of homers in 7-3 victory over Southern
McNeese senior OF Julian Gonzales hit a pair of home runs and drove in three as the McNeese...
Gonzales hits pair of homers in 7-3 victory over Southern
LSU Tigers
LSU women’s basketball asking fans to send team off to Nashville for SEC Tournament
LSU guard Khayla Pointer (3)
Pointer & Morris named to All-SEC teams