FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Finally the Mardi Gras weather we deserve this week; highs back in the 60s

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our cold morning will warm up nicely through the day thanks to full sunshine. Highs are back in the 60s this afternoon. Take a coat if you’re heading out this evening though as temperatures will be back in the 40s by mid-evening and drop again into the 30s overnight. Other than a few clouds from time to time, our Mardi Gras weather will be fantastic with afternoon temperatures back into the upper 60s! Rain chances hold off until the weekend as highs trend warmer each afternoon when by Saturday will be near 80!

