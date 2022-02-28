Barbe alum Bryce LaRocca totals 11 RBIs in LSUE’s sweep over Jefferson College

EUNICE, La. – It was a day to remember for Bryce LaRocca as the sophomore helped pace LSU Eunice to a Sunday sweep of Jefferson College at Bengal Stadium. The Bengals (14-2) host the Vikings for a pair of doubleheaders to kick off a seven-game homestand.

After battling injuries for the first few weeks of the season, LaRocca came to life in the Bengals’ doubleheader with Jefferson College. Entering the day with only 3 RBIs on the season, the Barbe High product nearly quadrupled that total in a day with 11 RBIs in LSUE’s two wins.

The sophomore drove in three runs in the Bengals’ 11-6 opening win, then blasting a pair of home runs and totaling 8 RBIs in LSUE’s 18-8 mercy rule win in eight innings. The eight RBIs were the most for a Bengal in nearly a decade, last done by Tyler Chapman on February 16, 2013.

LSUE will take on Jefferson College for a Lundi Gras twin-bill on Monday starting at 1:00 p.m.

Game 1 vs. Jefferson College – W, 11-6

LSU Eunice used a pair of four-run frames to help guide the Bengals past Jefferson College, 11-6. The first game of the Sunday doubleheader was scheduled for seven innings.

The Bengals got right to work, plating four runs in the opening frame. LSUE quickly loaded the bases off a walk and Kole Myers single with Bryce LaRocca cashing in on a two-run double. The first inning scoring would conclude with a Darian Richard sacrifice and Alexander Saunier coming home on a Jefferson error.

LSUE and Jefferson would swap a pair of runs in the second including a Kole Myers solo home run before the Bengals pushed ahead for good in the fourth. Another four-run inning for the Bengals included run-scoring hits by Carter Quinn, Myers and LaRocca. The trio combined to drive in eight of LSUE’s 11 runs.

Myers led the Bengals with a 3-for-4 game, driving in three runs and scoring three times. The sophomore also stole two of LSUE’s six stolen bases. LaRocca would have the other LSUE multi-hit game, also driving in a trio of runs.

Cade Hart (3-0) picked up another win after a solid outing. The right-hander tossed 4.1 innings, giving up five earned runs off eight hits and two walks while registering two strikeouts. Jackson Rodriguez, Jackson Fraser and Dylan Beier held off the Vikings with 2.2 innings of relief.

Game 2 vs. Jefferson College – W, 18-8 (8 Innings)

Bryce LaRocca led a power-hitting barrage from LSUE as the Bengals scored a season-high of runs in an 18-8 win. LaRocca would drive in eight RBIs on the game, the most for an LSUE player since 2013.

The sophomore would get it going in an emphatic fashion. After Jefferson struck for three runs in the first, LaRocca launched an opposite-field grand slam to give LSUE the 4-3 advantage. After the two teams traded runs in the second, LaRocca went back to work lifting a three-run home run in the third to give the Bengals the lead for good, 6-4.

The game featured six home runs between the two teams.

The next long ball by LSUE would come from Peyton LeJeune as he gave the Bengals a second grand slam of the night, making it 14-6 LSUE after six innings. Korey Cooper would cap the power surge with a seventh-inning solo home run.

LSUE would finally earn the run-rule win in the eighth inning thanks to a pair of errors and a wild pitch.

The offensive surge would cast a shadow on another terrific outing by Patrick Vienne. The freshman improved to 5-0 on the campaign, tallying a season-best 10 strikeouts over 4.2 innings. Vienne gave up five earned runs off six hits and three walks.

