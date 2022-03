Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a shooting at M Bar on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.

Germain M. McGruder, 35, of Orange, Texas, was killed in the early morning hours of Feb. 20, according to Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel.

No arrests have been made, Fondel said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.