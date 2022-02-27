50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 26, 2022

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 26, 2022.

Eric Shawn Sonnier, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; disturbing the peace.

Allen Ray Joseph Jr., 29, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court; driving on roadway laned for traffic; operating vehicle while license is suspended; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; possession of synthetic marijuana second offense; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; possession of marijuana third offense; contraband defined, certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited.

Christopher Dale Busby, 32, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated, third offense; operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses; stop lamps and turn signals required on new motor vehicles.

Brittany Dionne Watson, 35, Lake Charles: When lighted lamps are required; resisting an officer by flight; possession of synthetic marijuana first offense; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; no motor vehicle insurance; operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; contraband defined, certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited.

Christopher A Denton, 47, Warren, Ark.: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; methods of giving hand and arm signals.

Sonzelet Sevonae Charmaine Kennon, 22, Lake Charles: Attempted simple arson; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Burton Dearman, 48, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; disturbing the peace.

Morgan Paul Deshotels Jr., 25, Vinton: Domestic abuse battery.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was shot in the arm after he drove into the officer’s vehicle, according to State...
LSP: Lake Charles man involved with Lake Charles officer-involved shooting dies
Shooting under investigation outside Walmart on Hwy 14
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
This is mother and daughter during happier times, about twenty years ago.
Woman arrested and booked into jail in connection with death of her mother

Latest News

In 1872, the Grand Duke Alexis arrived in America for a tour of the United States that happened...
Krewe of Omega parade rolls through downtown Lake Charles
Krewe of Omega parade rolls through downtown Lake Charles
Krewe of Omega parade rolls through downtown Lake Charles
Jason Giacone and Kristy are married in front of the capital right before loading up their...
One couple gets married right before Spanish Town parade rolls
This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana