SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 26, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 26, 2022.

Eric Shawn Sonnier, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; disturbing the peace.

Allen Ray Joseph Jr., 29, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court; driving on roadway laned for traffic; operating vehicle while license is suspended; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; possession of synthetic marijuana second offense; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; possession of marijuana third offense; contraband defined, certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited.

Christopher Dale Busby, 32, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated, third offense; operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses; stop lamps and turn signals required on new motor vehicles.

Brittany Dionne Watson, 35, Lake Charles: When lighted lamps are required; resisting an officer by flight; possession of synthetic marijuana first offense; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; no motor vehicle insurance; operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; contraband defined, certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited.

Christopher A Denton, 47, Warren, Ark.: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; methods of giving hand and arm signals.

Sonzelet Sevonae Charmaine Kennon, 22, Lake Charles: Attempted simple arson; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Burton Dearman, 48, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; disturbing the peace.

Morgan Paul Deshotels Jr., 25, Vinton: Domestic abuse battery.

