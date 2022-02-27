Krewe of Omega parade rolls through downtown Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Krewe of Omega parade filled downtown streets with candy, beads, and toys.

Kids were stocking up and filling backpacks to add to their collection. It’s one of the many parades to hit the streets of Lake Charles after a year of no Mardi Gras celebrations.

“We’re super excited to be here this year,” attendee Rebekah Hunt said. “We just bought our house in Lake Charles so we were super excited to bring our friends here and share this experience with them.”

Friends are coming from high and low. Some came a state over from Texas, others traveled all the way from the East Coast - all to get a glimpse at a good old fashioned Mardi Gras.

“We just wanted to come check it out,” attendee Katie Sallis said. “We have a friend who’s from the area.”

“This is actually our first time doing Louisiana Mardi Gras,” Carlos Valladares said. “We’re excited to be out here in Lake Charles. We caught the back half of one of the parades already now we’re trying to catch the front half so hopefully we get some more beads, some more toys. [The] kids are having fun.”

Joining in on Saturday’s festivities was the Krewe of Barkus, taking their own parade route while showing off their furry friends.

