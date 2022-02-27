FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A frost and light freeze possible, warmer weather returns this week

We'll cool down quickly once the sun goes down (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our morning started off damp and cool as cloud cover remained widespread, but as we have moved through the afternoon the clouds have broken and that has allowed sunshine to return. Temperatures are still remaining cool with most areas in the lower to middle 50′s but this will be the start of a warming trend as we head into the upcoming week.

Sunshine returns as we head into Monday (KPLC)

For this evening and overnight if you have plans on heading out you may want to take a jacket as temperatures remain chilly in the upper 40′s early and then falling back into the lower 40′s by late evening. Our skies will continue to clear and that will mean a much colder night as most areas dip back into the lower and middle 30′s. With that being said if the winds relax enough it would be cold enough for a light frost or freeze so you’ll need to take care of the pets and plants at least for the next few nights as colder air stays in place. Sunshine will return for Monday and we’ll see plenty of it as we head through the afternoon and that will allow for temperatures to climb back into the lower 60′s and if you are a fan of the Spring like weather then good news as the mercury will continue to climb as we head into the middle to ending part of the week.

High pressure will keep things nice and quiet this week (KPLC)

High pressure will continue to build in as we move throughout the week and that will help to keep things nice and quiet with low rain chances and a mixture of sun and clouds in the forecast. For Fat Tuesday and all of the Mardi Gras events the next few days the weather won’t be of any concern as things not only warm up but stay dry as highs on Tuesday look to be back into the upper 60′s and close to 70 depending on how much sunshine we see. We do manage to climb back into the lower 70′s from Wednesday through the ending part of the week and part of the reasoning will be a return of southerly flow as high pressure slowly works its way to the east. Rain chances remain out of the forecast for the upcoming week and they will remain low until next weekend and early next week before a cold front looks to arrive.

Warmer weather moves in quickly for the upcoming week (KPLC)

Taking a quick look at the second half of the forecast the models are a little spread apart in terms of temperatures as the newest models indicate that we could potentially see a cool down once again briefly into the early part of next week. Something we will keep a close eye on as we move closer, but what they do have good agreement is on rain chances returning starting late next weekend and into early next week. For now though have a fantastic start to the week and enjoy the warmer weather and sunshine ahead.

Mardi Gras parades look to be just fine for Tuesday (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.