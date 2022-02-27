Cowboys take care of business in double-header sweep vs. Alcorn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys (5-2) used a dominant complementary effort on the mound and at the plate en route to a doubleheader sweep of the Alcorn Braves (0-3) Saturday afternoon. McNeese won game one 14-1, and game two 17-1.

The Pokes scored 31 runs in fourteen innings today and Brad Burckel, Payton Harden, and Tre’ Obregon III combined to drive in 14 of those runs. The pitching staff fanned 27 batters and allowed just three hits in 14 innings.

Starting pitcher Ty Abraham went 6.0 strong innings in game one allowing just two hits and one run while setting a new career high, nine strikeouts. He faced the minimum in five of six innings. Brett Payne finished the ballgame striking out two batters in his lone inning of work.

In game two, reigning SLC Pitcher of the Week Grant Rogers decided he wanted to put on an encore. Rogers allowed his first hit with two outs in the top of the sixth inning on his way to a dominant performance.

He struck out 13 batters in 6.0 innings and allowed only one hit. Tyler Stone pitched the final inning and struck out the side. McNeese would tag reliever Jamaal Green for 11 earned runs in the fourth and sixth inning.

