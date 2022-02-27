50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Cowboys take care of business in double-header sweep vs. Alcorn

By McNeese Sports Information
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys (5-2) used a dominant complementary effort on the mound and at the plate en route to a doubleheader sweep of the Alcorn Braves (0-3) Saturday afternoon. McNeese won game one 14-1, and game two 17-1.

The Pokes scored 31 runs in fourteen innings today and Brad Burckel, Payton Harden, and Tre’ Obregon III combined to drive in 14 of those runs. The pitching staff fanned 27 batters and allowed just three hits in 14 innings.

Starting pitcher Ty Abraham went 6.0 strong innings in game one allowing just two hits and one run while setting a new career high, nine strikeouts. He faced the minimum in five of six innings. Brett Payne finished the ballgame striking out two batters in his lone inning of work.

In game two, reigning SLC Pitcher of the Week Grant Rogers decided he wanted to put on an encore. Rogers allowed his first hit with two outs in the top of the sixth inning on his way to a dominant performance.

He struck out 13 batters in 6.0 innings and allowed only one hit. Tyler Stone pitched the final inning and struck out the side. McNeese would tag reliever Jamaal Green for 11 earned runs in the fourth and sixth inning.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was shot in the arm after he drove into the officer’s vehicle, according to State...
LSP: Lake Charles man involved with Lake Charles officer-involved shooting dies
Shooting under investigation outside Walmart on Hwy 14
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Marcus Pentecost, 30, Sulphur
Sulphur man arrested after bicyclist struck and killed on Lewis St.
This is mother and daughter during happier times, about twenty years ago.
Woman arrested and booked into jail in connection with death of her mother

Latest News

#McNeese Baseball game 1 vs Alcorn Feb. 26
#McNeese Baseball game 1 vs Alcorn Feb. 26
McNeese 2022 Seniors
Cowboys drop home finale, 69-67, to UIW
McNeese Forward Divine Tanks going for a lay up
Cowgirls clinch tourney bye with 73-65 win over UIW
Curtis Deville going for a layup
LHSAA boys basketball playoffs - first round recap