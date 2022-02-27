Cowboys drop home finale, 69-67, to UIW

LAKE CHARLES - Senior Day didn’t go as planned for the McNeese Cowboys on Saturday as UIW built on a hot start from three-point range to defeat the Cowboys 69-67 Southland Conference play and the home finale in the Legacy Center.

The loss was the fourth straight suffered by McNeese (10-20, 4-9 SLC) and the eighth out of the last 10 games. UIW (7-23, 3-10) avenged an early season loss to the Cowboys in San Antonio.

McNeese will have the next week off from play before closing out the regular season at HBU next Saturday at 7 p.m. before opening up play at the conference tournament the following Wednesday, March 9.

Postgame Notes:

McNeese fell to seventh place in the conference standings following the loss, one game ahead of UIW. If the season ended now, the Cowboys would face Northwestern State in the first round of the tournament.

Three Cowboys scored in double-figures - Zach Scott with 16, Kellon Taylor 14 and Christian Shumate 13.

McNeese opened the game on a 10-2 run, but after a UIW timeout, the Cardinals scored nine straight points behind three consecutive 3-pointers to go up 11-10.

The Cowboys fell behind 23-17 with 7:35 to play in the first half but was able to outscore UIW 13-5 over the next 5:15 to go up 30-28 following a couple of Brendan Medley-Bacon free throws.

McNeese trailed 36-34 at the half after a last-second 3 by Scott fell off the mark at the buzzer.

In the second half, UIW went up 40-39 after a layup by Benjamin Griscti with 16:59 to play. McNeese would never retake the lead again despite closing the gap to 2 at 64-62 with 3:25 to play following a Medley-Bacon layup and-1.

UIW’s Josh Morgan followed that with a big 3 to put the Cardinals back up by 5 with 2:45 to play.

McNeese had two chances to tie the game with under a minute to play but missed on a Scott 3 with 58 seconds remaining then with 14 seconds left, Harwin Francois stepped out of bounds when firing off a three from the corner.

The Cowboys connected on just 5 of 18 from the 3-point range (28 percent) and hit 44 percent from the field (24 of 54).

UIW shot 46 percent for the game (26 of 56) and 41 percent from behind the arc (11 of 27).

