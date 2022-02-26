SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 25, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 25, 2022.

Damien Damont Nelson, 40, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Gaven Blane Demeritt, 19, Sulphur: Nonconsensual disclosure of a private image.

Broc Hayden Dearman, 22, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated, first offense; headlamps on motor vehicles.

Justin Marcus Duhon Jr., 28, Westlake: Operating while intoxicated, first offense.

Miranda Idette Darby, 41, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I Narcotic; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less).

Jason Christopher Thibodeaux, 21, Sulphur: Probation violation.

Alaric Ray Leblanc Jr., 38, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court (3 charges); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; theft of a firearm; second-degree battery; domestic abuse battery; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Larome Santena Jordan, 53, Garland, Texas: Domestic abuse battery.

Treonna Marie Cole, 20, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse aggravated assault.

Jesse Adam Racca, 36, Lake Charles: Headlamps on motor vehicles; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.

