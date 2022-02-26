FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few showers possible overnight, turning warmer for next week

Temperatures slowly cool overnight (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures have remained very chilly this afternoon as clouds have stayed firmly in place and that means our highs have only been back into the lower to middle 40′s for most. Cloud cover will remain for the overnight period and most of Sunday as we await the arrival of a cold front, which could bring a few showers for tonight but thankfully a much needed pattern change arrives in time for Fat Tuesday.

Few showers possible with a front overnight (KPLC)

Looking ahead to tonight our temperatures will hold pretty steady much like what we saw last evening as we hold steady in the lower 40′s with a few areas in the upper 30′s farther to the north. Make sure to bundle up if you plan on heading out and even take the rain gear as rain chances look to increase mainly after midnight as the front begins to make its way through. As you wake up on Sunday morning expect our temperatures to be back into the lower 40′s along and south of I-10, with upper 30′s for our inland zones and thanks to a breeze and cloud cover frost won’t be an issue. We do have the Children’s Parade on Sunday and that looks to be a chilly one as highs struggle to reach the lower and middle 50′s as clouds hang around for most of the day before a little sunshine will be possible late in the day. If you are a fan of warmer Spring like weather I have some good news for you as Spring makes a return heading into next week.

Clouds and cooler temperatures are the name of the game for Sunday's Parade (KPLC)

High pressure will finally begin to move back in as we head into our Monday and that will help to kick start not only warmer weather but also bring back our sunshine. For outdoor plans Monday we’ll see a mostly sunny afternoon with light winds still out of the north and that will help to prevent us from getting to warm, but expect our highs to be back into the lower 60′s and as we work our way closer to Fat Tuesday our highs will warm even more into the upper 60′s. We may have to deal with a light frost potential for Monday and Tuesday morning however as cooler and drier conditions arrive thanks to our northerly flow. However for all of the Mardi Gras festivities on Tuesday the weather will be perfect as we see dry and sunny conditions. Expect warmer temperatures to return for the middle-late part of the week as well with most areas back into the lower and middle 70′s.

We'll see more sunshine as we head into next week (KPLC)

By next weekend we may have to deal with yet another system that looks to bring more widespread showers and storms. As of now the best opportunity for showers and storms looks to be Saturday and Sunday, but that of course could completely change as we move forward so we will have to keep an eye on that as we get closer. Bottom line for now is that we have the chance for a few showers tonight with the front and then we focus on a return of Spring like weather just in time for Mardi Gras.

The next 6-10 days look to feature warmer conditions (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

