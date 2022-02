Westlake, La. (KPLC) - Lotte Chemical has reported a fire at the facility on Pete Manena Road, according to Calcasieu Parish Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Dick Gremillion.

The fire is contained within the facility and has no offsite impact, Gremillion said.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.