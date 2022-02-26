50/50 Thursdays
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office prepares for Mardi Gras

By Jade Moreau
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Carnival festivities are in full swing across the state, and that means a very busy time for law enforcement.

“At Mardi Gras, there is no vacations at Mardi Gras, because we need all the manpower we can get,” Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory said.

Friday night was the first night of a weekend of festivities. Guillory tells us they have help from Lake Charles Police Department and Ward 3 Marshal’s Office.

“We pretty much use everyone that’s post-certified officer,” Guillory said. “They are either walking the float or on the parade route.”

Extra deputies are on shift, and a command post is set up as well.

“We gather there to distribute assignments there to everybody,” Guillory said. “If we have any issues or we make any arrests, that’s where we go. Which, we hope this year we don’t make any arrests, but if we do, they will be brought to the command post and transferred to the sheriff’s office or issued a summons.”

Guillory said it’s not normal for them to see too many problems arise at the parades and parties held throughout the area, but it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“We combine all of our resources, and it’s a lot of planning, man power intensive, but we do what we have to do for the public to go out and have a good time,” Guillory said.

Guillory said he knows how much the area has been through, they just want everyone to enjoy themselves while staying safe.

