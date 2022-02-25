50/50 Thursdays
BRPD: 2 dead, 2 taken to hospital in ‘highly-planned’ and ‘targeted’ shooting near Mall of Louisiana

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard were riding in.(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people are dead and two others were taken to the hospital after a shooting near the Mall of Louisiana on Bluebonnet Boulevard at Picardy Avenue, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The Baton Rouge Police Department has closed the intersection of Bluebonnet Boulevard at...
The Baton Rouge Police Department has closed the intersection of Bluebonnet Boulevard at Picardy Avenue after a shooting on Feb. 25, 2022.(WAFB)

BRPD added this was a “highly-planned” and “targeted” shooting. According to Sgt. L’Jean McKneely with BRPD, the shooter pulled next to the victims’ car, opened fire, and then got into a separate getaway vehicle. It is unknown how many suspects are involved.

The intersection remains closed to traffic.

“I’ve never seen Baton Rouge this bad,” said a retired BRPD officer who was leaving the mall after the shooting.

Both Chief Murphy Paul and District Attorney Hillar Moore are at the scene.

This is a developing story. We will update it once more information becomes available.

