50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Top-seeded St. Louis downs No. 3 St. Thomas More to win back-to-back Division II state titles

By Brady Renard
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 12:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Westwego, LA (KPLC) - The St. Louis Lady Saints 2022 senior class will go down as the best in school history as top-seeded St. Louis defensively dominated No. 3 St. Thomas More, 64-47 to win the school’s second-straight Division II State Championship.

The seven seniors, led by ULM signee Myca Trail, only lost 14 total games in their high school career and made it to four consecutive state title games.

Trail scored 33 points en route to the game’s Most Outstanding Player award.

St. Louis’ press defense was the show-stealer as the team forced 20 turnovers and backed it up with 48% shooting from the floor.

“We stayed in it and they couldn’t adjust to it,” St. Louis coach Tony Johnson said. “They were dribbling into the trap and that’s what we practiced all of the time. We were able to get turnovers, 10-second counts and that’s what we work on.”

Paris Guillory and Gabbie Link also scored in double figures with 16 and 11 points respectively.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
The man was shot in the arm after he drove into the officer’s vehicle, according to State...
LSP: Lake Charles man involved with Lake Charles officer-involved shooting dies
Shooting under investigation outside Walmart on Hwy 14
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast

Latest News

d
BACK-TO-BACK: St. Louis girls down St. Thomas More to win the Division II state title
Kenzie Touchet
Sports Person of the Week - Kenzie Touchet
Sports Person of the Week Kenzie Touchet #SWLApreps Feb. 24
St. Louis girls basketball
St. Louis rolls Ben Franklin to reach fourth straight Div. II title game