Top-seeded St. Louis downs No. 3 St. Thomas More to win back-to-back Division II state titles

Westwego, LA (KPLC) - The St. Louis Lady Saints 2022 senior class will go down as the best in school history as top-seeded St. Louis defensively dominated No. 3 St. Thomas More, 64-47 to win the school’s second-straight Division II State Championship.

The seven seniors, led by ULM signee Myca Trail, only lost 14 total games in their high school career and made it to four consecutive state title games.

Trail scored 33 points en route to the game’s Most Outstanding Player award.

St. Louis’ press defense was the show-stealer as the team forced 20 turnovers and backed it up with 48% shooting from the floor.

“We stayed in it and they couldn’t adjust to it,” St. Louis coach Tony Johnson said. “They were dribbling into the trap and that’s what we practiced all of the time. We were able to get turnovers, 10-second counts and that’s what we work on.”

Paris Guillory and Gabbie Link also scored in double figures with 16 and 11 points respectively.

