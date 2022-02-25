50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 24, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:11 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 24, 2022.

Corey James Bauer, 35, Sulphur: Burglary of an inhabited dwelling; resisting an officer; refusal to I.D.; out of state detainer.

Xavier Patrick Broussard, 27, Sulphur: Contempt of court; fourth offense DWI; operating a vehicle while under suspension; must use headlights.

Justin Mahan Vige, 23, DeQuincy: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; instate detainer.

Mikaylah Elizabeth Clark, 21, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things under $25,000; burglary; theft of $25,000 or more; instate detainer.

Pamela Ann Marcantel Bellard, 59, Lake Charles: Property damage under $50,000.

Larry Oliver Fowlkes III, 26, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).

Dominique Rondale Dyer, 34, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Meagan Avonlea Prejean, 31, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Amber Renee Statum, 37, Starks: Failure to register as a sex offender; failure to pay annual sex offender registration fee.

Lenny Michelle Mclendon, 46, Lake Charles: Theft under $25,000.

Jvandon Kishane Scott, 23, Lake Charles: Property damage under $50,000; property damage under $1,000; battery of a dating partner (2 charges).

Robert Paul Roy Jr., 25, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; aggravated flight from an officer; obstruction of justice; being out past curfew.

Jessica Patrice Yates, 35, Jackson, MS: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; following vehicles; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; illegal carrying of weapons.

Blake Austin Dowell, 21, DeQuincy: Failure to register as a sex offender; failure to pay annual sex offender registration fee; probation detainer (2 charges).

Meredith Michelle Deters; 33, Sulphur: Operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of stolen things under $25,000; no motor vehicle insurance.

Kim Williams, 48, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

