Sports Person of the Week - Kenzie Touchet

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Kenzie Touchet has been preparing to be a champion since she was nine. Her competitive nature has fueled that despite into reality.

“I don’t like to lose and when I do lose, I use that as a learning experience and just put all that anger towards my training and my competition and my races and use that,” said Touchet.

The Lady Saints, led by Touchet, racked up on plenty of hardware at Division II Indoor Track and Field State Tournament last weekend, winning six event titles while bringing home the school’s third straight Division II team title.

“It’s unreal actually,” Touchet said. “It’s the most amazing feeling to have this amazing girls’ team who works so hard for all of it just to see all that hard work pay off and it’s really cool.”

Touchet brought home two of those individual titles in the 60 hurdles and 400 as well as a pair of relay championships.

“It takes all the hard work that we put in. Dedication, we have a lot of dedication here and determination and you have to have a good mindset towards the whole thing,” Touchet added.

As this Saint keeps marching on, Touchet hopes her team can also repeat as 3A outdoor track champions to cap off her senior season in addition to some personal goals.

“Get to 57 in the 400 indoor and maybe 56 outdoor,” Touchet said. “It’s really doable and as of the 100 hurdles for outdoor I want to break 14 seconds which is a big goal, but I think I can get there by the time I graduate.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.