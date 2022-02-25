Sam Houston downs McNeese in pitching duel, 1-0

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese softball fell 1-0 to Sam Houston Thursday night in the opening game of the Evangeline Bank and Trust Invitational II. The tournament will continue Friday with Memphis taking on UT-Arlington at 10 a.m. in the opening game of the day and twill conclude with McNeese facing UNLV at 7 p.m.

After four innings locked in 0-0 battle, Sam Houston (4-6) took advantage of a Cowgirl error in the fifth inning and built momentum to score off an RBI single. The Cowgirls (6-5) fought through the sixth and seventh innings with pitcher Ashley Vallejo refusing to give up another hit through the end of the ball game.

In the bottom of the seventh, Adriana Ramirez broke up Bailey Wasik’s no-hitter with a single, but a two out strikeout left the game tying runner stranded on second and a runner on first.

“The pitcher kept us off balance and we struggled to adjust.” said head coach James Landreneau. “Ashley Vallejo pitched well enough to get us the win, but we did not have enough traffic on base. We are going to have to regroup because we have four more games this weekend. We need to find something to learn from tonight’s game and be a little bit better tomorrow.”

Game Notes:

Adriana Ramirez broke up the no-hitter with a single to right field in the 5th inning

Vallejo (3-3) struck out a season-high seven and gave up three hits in her first home loss of the season

McNeese stole two bases while Sam Houston stole one

The Cowgirls led with five walks compared to the Bearkat’s three

Sam Houston had three hits, including the one hit in the only scoring inning

Winning pitcher Brailey Wasik (1-0) earned four strikeouts and gave up one hit

The first four innings were hitless for both teams

Next Game:

The Cowgirls will take on the University of Las Vegas Friday at 7 p.m.

