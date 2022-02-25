50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Sam Houston downs McNeese in pitching duel, 1-0

By McNeese Sports Information
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese softball fell 1-0 to Sam Houston Thursday night in the opening game of the Evangeline Bank and Trust Invitational II. The tournament will continue Friday with Memphis taking on UT-Arlington at 10 a.m. in the opening game of the day and twill conclude with McNeese facing UNLV at 7 p.m.

After four innings locked in 0-0 battle, Sam Houston (4-6) took advantage of a Cowgirl error in the fifth inning and built momentum to score off an RBI single. The Cowgirls (6-5) fought through the sixth and seventh innings with pitcher Ashley Vallejo refusing to give up another hit through the end of the ball game.

In the bottom of the seventh, Adriana Ramirez broke up Bailey Wasik’s no-hitter with a single, but a two out strikeout left the game tying runner stranded on second and a runner on first.

“The pitcher kept us off balance and we struggled to adjust.” said head coach James Landreneau. “Ashley Vallejo pitched well enough to get us the win, but we did not have enough traffic on base. We are going to have to regroup because we have four more games this weekend. We need to find something to learn from tonight’s game and be a little bit better tomorrow.”

Game Notes:

Adriana Ramirez broke up the no-hitter with a single to right field in the 5th inning

Vallejo (3-3) struck out a season-high seven and gave up three hits in her first home loss of the season

McNeese stole two bases while Sam Houston stole one

The Cowgirls led with five walks compared to the Bearkat’s three

Sam Houston had three hits, including the one hit in the only scoring inning

Winning pitcher Brailey Wasik (1-0) earned four strikeouts and gave up one hit

The first four innings were hitless for both teams

Next Game:

The Cowgirls will take on the University of Las Vegas Friday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
The man was shot in the arm after he drove into the officer’s vehicle, according to State...
LSP: Lake Charles man involved with Lake Charles officer-involved shooting dies
Shooting under investigation outside Walmart on Hwy 14
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast

Latest News

Cowgirls Defeat League Leading Texas A&M-CC
TX A&M-CC vs #McNeese WBB Feb. 24
d
Sam Houston downs McNeese in pitching duel, 1-0
Cowgirls Defeat League Leading Texas A&M-CC
Chamberlin's 23 points helps McNeese upset Southland-leader A&M-CC
McNeese head coach John Aiken in the huddle
Cowboys chance at bye in doubt after loss to Islanders