Louisiana’s US senators ‘look forward to meeting’ Biden’s Supreme Court nominee

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s two US senators, Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, both Republicans, gave reactions to President Biden’s US Supreme Court justice choice.

The White House said Biden will nominate federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, making here the first Black woman selected to serve on the nation’s high court.

“Potential Supreme Court justices must be committed to strictly upholding the rule of law, applying the law as written, and respecting Americans’ Constitutional rights, especially individual freedoms,” said Cassidy. “I look forward to meeting with Judge Jackson in person and will thoroughly review her record.”

“I look forward to meeting with Judge Jackson and learning more about her,” added Kennedy.

Jackson would replace liberal Justice Stephen Breyer, 83, who is retiring at the end of the term this summer.

