Lake Arthur, Rosepine, Merryville and Fairview headed back to Marsh Madness

By Brady Renard
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana has become a hotbed for elite girls basketball teams as four teams are headed to the semifinal round of the LHSAA non-select basketball tournament.

The two-time defending Class B champion, the No. 2 Lady Panthers of Fairview, are making their fifth straight trip to the semifinals after routing 10th seeded Glenmora, 98-47.

Joining Fairview once again at the state tournament is both Lake Arthur and Merryville as each has made the big stage for three straight seasons. The fifth-seeded Lady Tigers upset No. 4 Avoyelles Public Charter on the road, 62-53 while 1A’s No. 4 seed, Merryville, defended its homecourt vs. the five seed, Arcadia, 49-46.

On the other side of the Class 2A bracket from Lake Arthur is the final Lake Area team to make Marsh Madness. No. 7 Rosepine outlasted No. 2 Lakeview on the road downing the Lady Gators, 51-48. The Lady Eagles are making their first trip back to the big dance since the 2018 season.

St. Louis Catholic also made the semifinal round in the Division II bracket, winning back-to-back state titles for the first time in school history on Thursday.

2022 LHSAA Marsh Madness Girls’ Basketball State Championship semifinals @ University Center in Hammond

(4) Merryville vs (1) Northwood-Lena - 3/1, 2:00 PM

(3) Florien vs (2) Fairview - 3/1, 7:00 PM

(7) Rosepine vs (3) Rayville - 3/2, 12:00 PM

(5) Lake Arthur vs (1) Amite - 3/2, 5:00 PM

Championship Games:

Class 1A - 3/4, 4:00 PM

Class B- 3/4, 7:00 PM

Class 2A - 3/5, 2:00 PM

