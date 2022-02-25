50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Hackberry breaks ground on new library building

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hackberry, LA (KPLC) - Since the hurricanes, the Cameron Parish Library has been only able to operate out of one of its six branches, the one in Grand Lake - but now ground has been broken on new building in Hackberry.

Plans for a new library building have been in the works even before hurricanes Laura and Delta damaged the existing structure. The Hackberry branch has been through four hurricanes and is well overdue for the upgrade to better serve the community.

“Oh my god, it’s like bigger than when Trump came, the president,” Rosalie Chaney said, laughing. “That’s how excited I am to have this back and visualize it and to know it’s a reality.”

Chaney, a part-time Hackberry resident, says this is more than just a small town library.

“It’s bringing Hackberry into the modern century - and the children. That’s what I’m so excited about - the children, the seniors. Everyone can have a piece of the modern future,” Cheney said.

The social aspect has been missed for about two years now, but branch manager Anna Lester along with Cameron Parish Library staff have worked to continue offering library resources despite being out a building.

“We have a bookmobile that we run twice a month in the parish. We have hotspots available that we lend out to everyone, and recently I’ve even opened it up because we don’t have a building - I do it on my front porch,” Lester said.

She said the new building was designed to fit the needs of Hackberry. Cameron Parish Library director Delia “Dede” Sanders said having more space was much of the focus when drawing up their plans.

“It’s like a mini civic center that has an educational background,” Sanders said. “We wanted more space for our books. We wanted more computers for the public to use - but we wanted a community space, and we’ll have that in a meeting room that has a small kitchenette where we you know can host the Boy Scouts and the Girl Scout meetings because right now there’s no place to do this.”

Library staff said they are hopeful to complete the construction and open the new library by August or September of this year.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
The man was shot in the arm after he drove into the officer’s vehicle, according to State...
LSP: Lake Charles man involved with Lake Charles officer-involved shooting dies
Shooting under investigation outside Walmart on Hwy 14
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast

Latest News

Governor John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
Gov. Edwards releases statement on Ukraine; VP delays her visit
Two neighbors on Joe Pete Avenue say their most recent water bills were hundreds of dollars.
Oberlin water bill controversy
Police lights
Authorities: Traffic on U.S. 171 brings police chase to halt
Widespread showers and storms make a return for the evening
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers return this evening, turning cooler for Friday