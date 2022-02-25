Hackberry breaks ground on new library building

Hackberry, LA (KPLC) - Since the hurricanes, the Cameron Parish Library has been only able to operate out of one of its six branches, the one in Grand Lake - but now ground has been broken on new building in Hackberry.

Plans for a new library building have been in the works even before hurricanes Laura and Delta damaged the existing structure. The Hackberry branch has been through four hurricanes and is well overdue for the upgrade to better serve the community.

“Oh my god, it’s like bigger than when Trump came, the president,” Rosalie Chaney said, laughing. “That’s how excited I am to have this back and visualize it and to know it’s a reality.”

Chaney, a part-time Hackberry resident, says this is more than just a small town library.

“It’s bringing Hackberry into the modern century - and the children. That’s what I’m so excited about - the children, the seniors. Everyone can have a piece of the modern future,” Cheney said.

The social aspect has been missed for about two years now, but branch manager Anna Lester along with Cameron Parish Library staff have worked to continue offering library resources despite being out a building.

“We have a bookmobile that we run twice a month in the parish. We have hotspots available that we lend out to everyone, and recently I’ve even opened it up because we don’t have a building - I do it on my front porch,” Lester said.

She said the new building was designed to fit the needs of Hackberry. Cameron Parish Library director Delia “Dede” Sanders said having more space was much of the focus when drawing up their plans.

“It’s like a mini civic center that has an educational background,” Sanders said. “We wanted more space for our books. We wanted more computers for the public to use - but we wanted a community space, and we’ll have that in a meeting room that has a small kitchenette where we you know can host the Boy Scouts and the Girl Scout meetings because right now there’s no place to do this.”

Library staff said they are hopeful to complete the construction and open the new library by August or September of this year.

