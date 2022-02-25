Flat Tire Coffee Company to host Mardi Gras 5K

Deridder, LA (KPLC) - While there are plenty of parades that might catch your eye this weekend there’s a different Mardi Gras opportunity in Deridder.

Flat Tire Coffee Company is gearing up to host their second 5K Saturday. Owner Sean Bryan has competed in several Iron Man competitions and is looking forward to having this event for his community.

“This is our second 5K, we’re wanting it to be an annual event. Our first one we had in March of last year and it was free, absolutely free. Now we’re not giving away awards, but we are having a little special surprise for every finisher,” says Bryan.

Not only is this 5K taking place, but a car show is as well. And some special visitors are rolling into town to take part in the event.

“It is my understanding that the motorcycles and VFW, the entire motorcycle group from the VFW is going to be here,” said Bryan. “We’re also having a car show across the street in the courthouse parking lot and we are expecting 30 to 50 vehicles to show up for that.”

Mardi Gras is the theme of the 5K and car show, especially with Fat Tuesday being right around the corner.

“We have a special Mardi Gras drink, we have king cake that’s available,” said Bryan. “But also at the same time chamber of commerce of Deridder will be hosting a gumbo cook-off, and there are multiple events taking place downtown, so timing-wise, it worked out this was the best day to have the event.”

The free 5K starts Saturday morning at 8 a.m. in front of Flat Tire Coffee shop.

