FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy and cold start with highs today remaining in the 40s

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Showers will continue through the morning commute, combining with temperatures in the 40s and wind gusts pushing wind chills in the 30s. These showers will begin to taper off later in the morning, but clouds all day will not allow temperatures to warm out of the 40s. Cloudy and cold for the parades this evening, but rain moves out in time to enjoy them! Cloudy and cool this weekend with more showers Sunday morning, moving out by afternoon. Finally warming up next week.

