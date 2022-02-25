FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold and breezy tonight, little drier for Saturday

We'll slowly cool things down this evening as clouds stay in place (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Clouds continue to hang tough this afternoon and that is keeping things nice and chilly for us as temperatures remain stuck in the lower to middle 40′s. Thankfully the rain has remained away for most of the day outside of a few sprits and sprinkles, but don’t put the rain gear away just yet as high rain chances return for the second half of our weekend.

We may see a few showers early on Saturday with chilly temperatures (KPLC)

If you plan on heading out this evening maybe going to the Merchant’s Parade it will be a chilly one as temperatures slowly fall into the lower 40′s and even the upper 30′s to the north, but the main story will be the winds as they remain elevated through the evening and make it feel even cooler. Make sure to grab the heavier jacket and coat with it feeling more like the lower to middle 30′s at times. The good news is that rain chances remain fairly low this evening with most of the shower activity to our north, but clouds will hang tough and help to prevent any frost from forming into Saturday morning. Expect lows to be back into the upper 30′s and lower 40′s for Saturday as clouds and even a few showers are around to start the day. It will be another chilly day overall though as highs struggle to warm with a lack of sunshine so expect our temperatures to only rebound into the lower to middle 50′s if we are lucky. Higher rain chances will return for Saturday night and Sunday morning as our next cold front approaches.

We'll continue to see a chilly forecast to start the Mardi Gras events before temperatures warm (KPLC)

Looking at Sunday of course with the Children’s Parade happening in the afternoon it will be a chilly one and hopefully a dry one as rain chances slowly wind down throughout the late morning and early afternoon. Highs again only manage to make it into the lower to middle 50′s so any outdoor plans you may have need to have plenty of layers as winds remain strong and make it feel even cooler. For those who like the warmer weather the good news is that it looks to make a return for the upcoming week and just in time for Fat Tuesday as high pressure builds in and will keep things nice and sunny with afternoons back into the lower and middle 60′s. Rain chances will remain very low so for the Krewe of Krewes Parade the weather won’t be of any issue as we’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds.

High pressure builds in just in time for Fat Tuesday (KPLC)

Bigger changes look to arrive heading into the middle and ending of next week as highs continue to climb and we will be back into the lower and middle 70′s by Friday and some signs we could push 80 by next weekend and early next week. Of course that could come at the price of a few showers, but that is still a long ways out and will have plenty of time to change. For now make sure to stay warm if you are heading out and get ready to have some fun as we near Mardi Gras.

All signs point to warmer temperatures for the next week (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

