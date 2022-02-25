Crash in Sulphur kills woman using wheelchair

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A 54-year-old Sulphur woman died after she was hit by a vehicle while crossing Ruth Street in her wheelchair.

“They said she was going eastbound,” a witness said. “So she was trying to get across the road. She normally comes over here and grabs some food everyday.”

Witnesses describe tears and chaos as they watched a regular customer get run over. Sulphur Police say the victim was taken to Lake Charles Memorial Hospital Tuesday night, but died Wednesday because of the extent of her injuries. In an effort to prevent these tragedies, authorities hope to make the roads safer for people with disabilities.

“Those who are in wheelchairs have the same rights as pedestrians,” Sulphur Police Sgt. Nicholas Johnson said. “They use sidewalks, crosswalks, if you have to go in the roadway go against traffic not with traffic. If you’re going to be riding around in your wheelchair at night, maybe try to have a light.”

When it comes to pedestrian safety and accessibility, some of the main thoroughfares in the city are lacking sidewalks or crosswalks - something witnesses agree should be fixed.

“I’m deeply sad to hear that because she was an older woman normally they had people help her get across the road because she would just go to the middle and stop,” a witness said.

The crash is under investigation as officers check for signs of impairment, however they say no arrests have been made.

