COVID-19 in SWLA: Feb. 25, 2022

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

Numbers will not be updated on Monday or Tuesday because of Mardi Gras.

New reinfections are included in new case counts.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated accounted for 62% of cases from Feb. 10 to Feb. 16 and 53% of deaths from Feb. 10 to Feb. 16.

Vaccination data consist of the latest update from the LDH.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 668 new cases.

· 88 new reinfections (Per the LDH: Defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

· 25 new deaths.

· 586 patients hospitalized (37 fewer than previous update).

· 68% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 52 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 34 new cases.

· 7 new reinfections.

· 2 new deaths.

· 46 patients hospitalized (7 fewer than previous update).

· 39 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 21 new cases.

· 3 new reinfections

· 1 new death.

· 41 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 1 new case.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 1 new death.

· 30 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 2 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 33 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 2 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 33 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 3 new cases.

· 1 new reinfection.

· 0 new deaths.

· 40 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 1 new case.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 326 active cases among inmates.

· 35 active cases among staff members.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

