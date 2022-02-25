Clothing businesses make a comeback as Mardi Gras returns to SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Last year, Mardi Gras celebrations were halted due to the pandemic. This year, the times will roll again, and many area businesses are rejoicing.

“I was depressed,” Valerie Smith said. “I was in a slump.”

“It put the brakes on,” Connie Seal said. “It put everything on hold.”

Valerie Smith of DVal Designs is the lady behind many of the elaborate costumes, sashes and flags that parade the streets. She explains the impact the Mardi Gras hiatus has had on her, as she was forced to stow away her glue guns and sewing needles.

“Absolutely killed it for one year, and you don’t get that back,” Smith said.

Costume design is Smith’s year-round job. She tells us, her business revolves around Mardi Gras celebrations, and without them, she has no business.

“There was one period of time that I said we’ll never get back, “Smith said. “We are never going to be back in business.”

Connie’s Menswear owner Connie Seal said there was a quietness she’s not too familiar with.

“Their tuxedos and their new vests and bowties,” Seal said. “It was definitely a quiet time, I guess you could say.”

Both said their businesses are making a full comeback, just like Mardi Gras.

“My telephone started ringing come January, “Seal said. “People were just ready to move on with their lives. "

“So, how do I feel?” Smith said. “I feel much better, and I am, very, very encouraged.”

They said this celebration is exactly what our area needs to boost morale.

