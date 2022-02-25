50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Clothing businesses make a comeback as Mardi Gras returns to SWLA

By Jade Moreau
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Last year, Mardi Gras celebrations were halted due to the pandemic. This year, the times will roll again, and many area businesses are rejoicing.

“I was depressed,” Valerie Smith said. “I was in a slump.”

“It put the brakes on,” Connie Seal said. “It put everything on hold.”

Valerie Smith of DVal Designs is the lady behind many of the elaborate costumes, sashes and flags that parade the streets. She explains the impact the Mardi Gras hiatus has had on her, as she was forced to stow away her glue guns and sewing needles.

“Absolutely killed it for one year, and you don’t get that back,” Smith said.

Costume design is Smith’s year-round job. She tells us, her business revolves around Mardi Gras celebrations, and without them, she has no business.

“There was one period of time that I said we’ll never get back, “Smith said. “We are never going to be back in business.”

Connie’s Menswear owner Connie Seal said there was a quietness she’s not too familiar with.

“Their tuxedos and their new vests and bowties,” Seal said. “It was definitely a quiet time, I guess you could say.”

Both said their businesses are making a full comeback, just like Mardi Gras.

“My telephone started ringing come January, “Seal said. “People were just ready to move on with their lives. "

“So, how do I feel?” Smith said. “I feel much better, and I am, very, very encouraged.”

They said this celebration is exactly what our area needs to boost morale.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
The man was shot in the arm after he drove into the officer’s vehicle, according to State...
LSP: Lake Charles man involved with Lake Charles officer-involved shooting dies
Shooting under investigation outside Walmart on Hwy 14
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast

Latest News

A 54-year-old Sulphur woman dies after she was hit by a vehicle was crossing Ruth Street in her...
Crash in Sulphur kills woman using wheelchair
A 54-year-old Sulphur woman dies after she was hit by a vehicle was crossing Ruth Street in her...
Crash in Sulphur kills wheelchair-bound woman
This year, the times will roll again, and many area businesses are rejoicing.
Businesses affected by 2021 Mardi Gras cancellation make comeback
Governor John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
Gov. Edwards releases statement on Ukraine; VP delays her visit