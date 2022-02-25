Authorities: Traffic on U.S. 171 brings police chase to halt

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person is under arrest following a police chase that began in Welsh and ended on U.S. 171 in Charles.

The chase began when Welsh police responded to a theft report at Dollar General on U.S. 90 in Welsh and ended when the vehicle hit rush hour traffic on U.S. 171 in Lake Charles, Welsh Police Chief Marcus Crochet said.

Crochet said as the Welsh police officer was arriving at the Dollar General, he tried to stop a vehicle matching the description given by the store clerk, but the vehicle drove off.

The police chase traveled down I-10, between Welsh and Lake Charles.

Three females were in the vehicle, but only the driver is being arrested, Crochet said.

She will be booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center, then transported to Jeff Davis Parish.

