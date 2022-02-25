50/50 Thursdays
2 charged in murder of Houma teen who went missing from NOLA youth facility

Two men, Travon Washington (top right) and Elijah Williams (bottom right), have been arrested...
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 14-year-old girl who went missing from a New Orleans at-risk youth facility, according to chief Jimmy Travis with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Taysia Folse’s body was found in a wet, grassy roadside area east of Ponchatoula on June 30, 2021, Travis said. She was previously reported missing from a New Orleans youth facility.

On Fri., Feb. 18, deputies arrested Elijah Williams, 20, of Hammond, and issued a warrant for Travon Washington, 20, also of Hammond.

Travon Washington, 20, and Elijah Williams, 20, both of Hammond.
Officials say forensic and physical evidence led deputies to both suspects.

Washington was found to be incarcerated at the Washington Parish Jail on an unrelated second-degree murder charge. He will be extradited to Tangipahoa Parish and charged with first-degree murder of Folse.

Questions remain as to how Folse ended up in the North Shore area after being reported missing.

