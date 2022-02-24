50/50 Thursdays
Withers sentenced to life for the rape of two children

Derrick C. Withers, 28, of Lake Charles
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Derrick C. Withers, 28, of Lake Charles, has been sentenced to life in prison without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence for two counts of aggravated rape, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Sentencing was carried out by Judge Robert Wyatt yesterday, Feb. 23, 2022. Both sentences are set to run concurrently to each other.

In 2021, a Calcasieu Parish jury found that in 2015 Withers repeatedly sexually abused two victims who were 5 to 7 years old at the time.

District Attorney Stephen Dwight commented on the case saying, “Child abuse cases are the worst of the worst. It is incredibly difficult to listen to testimony and see evidence of these types of cases and I am thankful the jury of this trial returned a guilty verdict. This verdict doesn’t mean that we can undo what happened, but it does mean this predator was held accountable for his actions and justice was served. I am incredibly proud of our team for the way they prosecuted this case.”

Assistant District Attorneys Charles Robinson and Conrad Huber prosecuted the case for the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.

