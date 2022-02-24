50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 23, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 23, 2022.

Roy Lee Washington Jr., 33, Houston, TX: Theft under $1,000; property damage under $1,000; possession of thieves tools; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arthur Lee White, 33, Houston, TX: Theft under $1,000; property damage under $1,000; possession of thieves tools; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rickey Jermaine Harris Jr., 20, Houston, TX: Theft under $1,000; property damage under $1,000; possession of thieves tools; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amanda Gail Istre, 39, Vinton: Attempted theft under $5,000; contempt of court (3 charges).

Antonio Jamar Bruno, 26, Sulphur: Contempt of court; domestic abuse (2 charges); false imprisonment.

Jamarcus Malik Brown, 24, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Jasmine Lynette Jack, 34, Lake Charles: Probation violation; contempt of court (2 charges).

Amanda Rae Stricklin, 36, Lake Charles: Violation of protective orders; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jaquaileen Latrail Victorian, 19, Lake Charles: Attempted burglary; aggravated assault with a firearm.

Mitchell Cade Wentling, 41, Sulphur: Property damage under $50,000; burglary.

Charles Joseph Greer, 38, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

Dedrick Lee Fontenot, 47, Lake Charles: Attempted burglary; property damage under $1,000; resisting an officer by flight; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court.

Adam Joseph Arnold, 38, Sulphur: Obstruction of court orders; failure to properly restrain a child in a vehicle; possession of a Schedule IV drug; must signal while turning.

Luis Carlos Moctezuma-Castro, 28, Houston, TX: Domestic abuse.

Jaylon Paul Frye, 23, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; possession of marijuana; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Chloe Nicole Harris, 25, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner; battery of a police officer.

Jay Winston Borom, 60, Lake Charles: Pedestrians on highways; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ezequiel Garcia Mora, 34, Lafayette: Instate detainer; federal detainer.

