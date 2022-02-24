Senior citizens celebrate Mardi Gras

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

Senior citizens celebrated Mardi Gras today at the Sulphur Recreation Center.

“We get together with our friends and family and really have a good time, we just enjoy this, we come here, we cut up, we cut loose and do a little dancing, attendee Pam East said.”

Over 100 seniors danced the afternoon away at the annual “Crazy Cajun Mardi Gras” luncheon. Senior citizens spent time meeting new people, and rekindling old friendships.

During the festivities food, and soft drinks were served and a king and queen was crowned- as Mr. and Mrs. Sulphur. Names were drawn from a hat and winners were announced.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.