Public hearing Thursday on plan to convert petroleum coke to methanol

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -It’s a proposed project on Lake Charles Port property that has had at least five or six name changes.

They’ve been talking about it for fifteen years. The proposed project was known as Leucadia and Lake Charles Cogen and now it’s Lake Charles Methanol.

When it first was proposed around 2007 or earlier, it was touted as a multibillion-dollar project that would help reduce greenhouse gases. It was to convert petroleum coke into a usable gas. Former U.S. Senator J. Bennett Johnston discussed it in 2009 at a LA. Public Service Commission meeting.

“I was never involved in any project that has more good impact for the state of Louisiana that this project. It is a $2 billion project, $2 billion with 3000 construction jobs over 3 1/2 years. It is shovel ready,” said Johnston.

But in that meeting, Entergy officials said they did not want a contract with Lake Charles Cogen to purchase gas.

Now, it’s fifteen years later and it has never come to fruition. It’s now being advertised by Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality as a project by Lake Charles Methanol. DEQ documents say petroleum coke would be converted to methanol and byproducts.

Area environmentalist Mike Tritico is skeptical about the project.

“The promise all along is that they would not emit greenhouse gases to make a certain kind of alcohol out of petroleum coke and instead of the usual byproduct of greenhouse gases, they had a way to keep that from happening,” he said.

Port Director Richert Self says Lake Charles Methanol pays $35,000 a month for an option to lease the site in the future, once a final investment decision is made.

Self says the port supports the economic development for the region that the project would provide.

We tried unsuccessfully to reach Lake Charles Methanol in Houston.

A public hearing on the permit is scheduled for six p.m. Thursday at the Carlyss Park meeting room at 6043 Carlyss Drive.

For a link to the notice click here. To read the 350 page “permit renewal” click here.

