LSU’s comeback falls short against No. 6 Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (19-9, 7-8 SEC) comeback against No. 6 Kentucky (23-5, 12-3 SEC) falls short, on Wednesday, Feb. 23 from Rupp Arena, the Tigers split their pair of games against the Wildcats this season.

LSU trailed as many as 15 points in the second half but would fight hard and get the Kentucky lead down to four on a pair of Xavier Pinson free throws to make it 68-64, but the Tigers would ultimately fall short 71-66.

The nation’s leader in rebounds per game Oscar Tshiebewe finished with 16 boards and 16 points, his 22nd double-double of the season.

Kentucky was without star freshman TyTy Washington due to a leg injury and sophomore Sahvir Wheeler due to injury as well.

LSU led as many as 11 in the first half at 27-16 with 7:16 left before halftime and held an eight-point lead over Kentucky, 31-23 at the break. Pinson led the Tigers with 16 points and was 5-of-12 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 from behind the arc. The Wildcats led briefly early in the first half at 6-3 at the 17:38 mark off a pair of free throws from Tshiebwe.

In the second half, the Wildcats went on a 6-0 run to get the Tiger lead down to two at 36-34. Then Bryce Hopkins would tie the game on a layup with 15:41 left in the second half, a few seconds later and Hopkins would give Kentucky a 39-36 lead capping an 11-0 run.

Hopkins would extend the Kentucky lead to five on a made jumper to make it 43-38 with 13:52 left. The Tigers would get the lead back down to three after an Eric Gaines dunk to make it 43-40, but Tshiebwe would get the lead back to five on a dunk with 12:16 left to go.

Keion Brooks Jr. would extend the Kentucky lead to seven on a jumper with 11:10 left to play.

Tari Eason would foul out with 9:27 left to play and the Tigers trailing 47-42, Eason the Tigers’ leading scorer finished with only five points. Kellan Grady would extend the Wildcats’ lead back to seven on a pair of free throws.

The Tigers trailed as many as 15 points in the second half, 65-50 after a three-pointer from Jacob Toppin, his first of the game with 3:19 left to play.

Pinson finished the game with 26 points and five assists. Gaines would finish with 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting and 1-of-3 from deep.

LSU will return home to host Missouri on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

