LSU professor finds interesting results in new COVID study

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A new study conducted by an LSU professor made an interesting discovery about COVID cases.

LSU professor Dr. Wesley Shrum said his study found that more than half of nationwide COVID cases are beginning at home.

The study, conducted by Dr. Shrum and University of Wisconsin professor Dr. Paige Miller, polled 10,000 people across all 50 states.

“It covers the ways people get infected, the precautions that they take against COVID. whether they believe these precautions are necessary or burdensome, whether they’re difficult to do or whether they’re easy to do,” Dr. Shrum said.

The first question: “Have you had COVID-19?”

“About 25% of our sample had already had COVID that they knew of,” Dr. Shrum said. “Of course, since many people are asymptomatic, it may well be double that number.”

Then moving onto, “Where did you contract the virus?”

“If you add the people that are quite sure where they got it to the people that are somewhat sure where they got it, that gets you to almost 60% of people got it at home from someone they lived with,” Dr. Shrum said.

Thirty-two CDC-recommended precautions were listed, along with how frequently those precautions were actually followed.

“Avoiding close contact with the people you live with is the most difficult thing to do. And of 32 precautions, the one that people consider to be the least necessary,” Dr. Shrum said. “You basically have these 32 things that people can do to protect themselves, and the one that is the most difficult, but also the least necessary, is the way you typically get it.”

Dr. Shrum said the same things that can help you can also end up hurting you.

“We have precautions to avoid unnecessary travel, to work at home rather than go to your business, to avoid social gatherings, to avoid religious services - all these things that you’re doing that are essentially limiting your mobility and causing you to stay at home,” Dr. Shrum said. “So, you know, the precautions that you take are actually causing you greater danger.”

This was an online study conducted in August and balanced the sample by age, ethnicity, race and gender to have a proper representation of the U.S. population.

