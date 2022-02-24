Local teachers fighting bill they say would require unpaid work on their behalf

Kinder, LA (KPLC) - A new bill comes as a push for more transparency on what students are learning by making all information pertaining to class materials available to the public at the start of the school year, but some local teachers said the responsibility of what the bill calls for is falling on the wrong people.

House Bill 75, written by Republican state representative Lance Harris of Alexandria, “requires each public school governing authority to post on its website information relative to instructional materials and activities for each school under its jurisdiction.”

“They’re required to post the agendas and the study guides, et cetera January of every year and then update it by January 15 before the school year starts,” Harris said.

One high school teacher from Kinder took to social media after finding out about the bill, saying it will cause teachers to have to work extra unpaid hours in a job she said is already “severely underpaid.”

Let me break it down for y’all. If this bill passes…the teachers will leave. It is really that simple. The ice is so... Posted by Hayley Smith on Sunday, February 20, 2022

“There’s no way that I could give someone a comprehensive plan for an entire school year before the school year begins and I’ve actually had a chance to meet the students that are coming into my classroom,” Kinder High School teacher Hayley Smith said.

Smith told 7 News most teachers only plan out six to eight weeks at a time for a single unit, opposed to an entire year in advance. However, she doesn’t completely disagree with the bill.

“It is a job that I believe needs to be done as far as there does need to be transparency between parents and the Department of Education, but I don’t believe that burden belongs to - as the bill states - the governing school bodies, the school board offices, the administrators or the teachers,” Smith said.

Smith said she believes the responsibility should fall on the state Department of Education, as that is the entity setting the curriculum including what materials are allowed along with it.

There is still time for amendments to be made for the bill in debates before it’s considered for a vote. The regular session will begin March 14.

