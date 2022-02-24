50/50 Thursdays
Home a ‘total loss’ after fire on S. Stanford Street

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A house fire in the 1400 block of S. Stanford Street Thursday resulted in a total loss, Sulphur fire officials said.

One occupant was transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation, Sulphur Fire Chief Dan Selph said.

Because the house was a total loss, the occupant, who was not the homeowner, will be displaced, Selph said. He said the fire department’s chaplain will work with the occupant to find a new place to live.

The mobile home was without electricity as a result of hurricane damage and the occupant was living on generator power, Selph said.

When the call came in around 9:15 a.m., smoke could be seen blocks away, the fire chief said. Smoke was coming out of the back side of the mobile home. Firefighters had the fire under control in 30 to 40 minutes, but crews then had to deal with hotspots popping up for some time.

The home, which had undergone remodels in the past, had multiple layers of roofing materials, which contributed to the hotspots, Selph said.

One pet perished in the fire, Selph said.

