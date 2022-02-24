FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers return this evening, turning cooler for Friday

Gumbo will be perfect for this evening as temperatures remain chilly (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our day has once again started off cloudy and rainy as a stalled front remains stalled out just east of the area and has kept us in a cooler pattern. Things are changing a little as we have headed through the afternoon as the front has slowly worked its way westward with time and that is allowing for warmer temperatures to return along and east of I-10. Rain chances will be on the rise once again through the overnight and into Friday morning as a second front finally clears the area.

Mardi Gras events look to be okay, may have to dodge a few rain drops (KPLC)

For this evening for those with outdoor plans it does look to be a little unsettled as scattered showers continue to develop to our west and slowly move to the east over time. This afternoon has been the tale of two tales as areas north of I-10 remain very chilly with temperatures in the lower to middle 50′s, while areas along and south of I-10 have managed to climb into the middle to upper 60′s. We will be cooling down this evening with many areas in the lower to middle 50′s with widespread showers developing throughout the evening and overnight. Heading into Friday it will be a chilly and nasty start as lows will be in the lower to middle 40′s with morning showers for much of Southwest Louisiana. Showers become a little more isolated for the afternoon hours as we continue to see breezy conditions as well as plenty of clouds, which will help to keep temperatures in check with highs only in the middle to upper 40′s.

Cooler weather and showers are the theme for the next 3 days (KPLC)

Taking a look at the weekend forecast as Mardi Gras events get going with parades starting Friday night through Sunday, there will be a common theme and that will be the fact you’ll need a jacket. Temperatures will remain very chilly with highs back into the middle to upper 50′s for both Saturday as well as Sunday and unfortunately there will be the possibility of a few showers in the mix. For Saturday plans the weather looks to be okay as we see a little sunshine and a few clouds passing by, but rain chances remain fairly low until Saturday night and Sunday morning. A cold front will be pushing through heading into Sunday morning and that could bring a few showers early on before we start to dry things out for a few days. For now just make sure to keep an eye out on the forecast as things will change over the next few days.

Another round of showers ahead for Sunday morning (KPLC)

Looking at the second half of the ten day forecast it will be a much different story as high pressure builds in and that will mean more sunshine and warmer afternoons. Highs will rebound nicely as we warm back into the middle to upper 60′s for Monday and Tuesday with the 70′s returning by mid-late week. Rain chances will remain very low throughout much of next week, but there are signs that another system could arrive for next weekend and bring a few showers. Focusing on the short term make sure to stay bundled up with cooler weather on the way as well as a few showers.

Warmer weather makes a return as we head into the next 6-10 days (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

