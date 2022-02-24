FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool and drizzly morning; chilly all day Friday as showers end early in the day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A front divides the state and SW Louisiana remains on the cooler side of the front this morning with areas of drizzle and patchy light rain and fog to start. Make sure to use caution on the roads this morning as things are damp out there and visibility is reduced. Showers will be off and on through the day with highs warming back into the 60s for parts of SW Louisiana except for far western and northwestern locations where temperatures only reach the 50s. More rain through late tonight and early Friday as the front moves back through to the east, sending temperatures back down areawide. Showers end early Friday, but lingering clouds will keep highs in the 40s most all day tomorrow. Bundle up if you’re going out to the parades Friday evening, but thankfully you won’t need the rain gear!

