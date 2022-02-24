50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool and drizzly morning; chilly all day Friday as showers end early in the day

Meteorologist Ben Terry
By Ben Terry
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A front divides the state and SW Louisiana remains on the cooler side of the front this morning with areas of drizzle and patchy light rain and fog to start. Make sure to use caution on the roads this morning as things are damp out there and visibility is reduced. Showers will be off and on through the day with highs warming back into the 60s for parts of SW Louisiana except for far western and northwestern locations where temperatures only reach the 50s. More rain through late tonight and early Friday as the front moves back through to the east, sending temperatures back down areawide. Showers end early Friday, but lingering clouds will keep highs in the 40s most all day tomorrow. Bundle up if you’re going out to the parades Friday evening, but thankfully you won’t need the rain gear!

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
The man was shot in the arm after he drove into the officer’s vehicle, according to State...
LSP: Lake Charles man involved with Lake Charles officer-involved shooting dies
Shooting under investigation outside Walmart on Hwy 14
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy, cool and drizzly morning; rain tonight and then chilly all day Friday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC Live at 5 - February 23, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC Live at 5 - February 23, 2022
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers today as a front sneaks in; cooler through the day
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and windy day ahead with a few isolated afternoon showers