Crews working fire on decommissioned jackup rig in Sabine Pass, Texas

A fire breaks out on a decommissioned jackup rig in Sabine Pass, Texas, according to Coast Guard officials.(KPLC viewer)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are responding to a fire on a decommissioned jack-up rig in Sabine Pass, Texas, according to Coast Guard officials.

The Coast Guard was notified of the fire around 12:50 p.m., according to Petty Officer Second Class Ryan Dickinson, with Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Port Arthur.

Dickinson said he had not been informed of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

