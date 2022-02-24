City of Lake Charles to host free “Port Wonder Preview Day”

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles, the Children’s Museum, and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will be hosting “Port Wonder Preview Day” to let the public see what a visit to the new lakefront development will look like once construction is complete.

The free event will take place at the Lake Charles Civic Center Contraband Room from 10 a.m. to noon on March 12, 2022.

The event will have a variety of fun and educational STEM activities for children including a suncatcher, growing a rainbow, visiting Sunny’s Market, caring for animals at the pretend veterinarian’s clinic, as well as learning about sharks and invasive species.

Games, refreshments, and other activities will also be available.

During the event, representatives from the city and organizations hosting the event will be on hand to display the first look at what future exhibits will look like in the all-new state-of-the-art children’s museum and science and education center.

“We have talked a lot about Port Wonder since our original announcement in late 2018. This project is a number of years in the making and has taken a lot of patience and dedication from the team working to design what will reshape our lakefront,” said Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter. “We are thrilled to have an opportunity to show the public a first look at what the Port Wonder experience will include. We are so proud of this project and are confident the community will feel the same once they see what is in store.”

Construction on Port Wonder, near the Gator Pond on the lake’s northern shore, is expected to begin soon with a target completion date of late 2023.

