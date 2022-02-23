US and La. settle with Firestone Polymers to bring cleaner air to SWLA

50/50 Thursdays
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In a press release from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday, the U.S., together with the State of Louisiana, announced that the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana approved the consent decree resolving alleged violations of the Clean Air Act and several other federal and state environmental laws at Firestone Polymer’s synthetic rubber manufacturing facility in Sulphur.

Under the terms of the settlement, Firestone will install equipment controls to reduce emissions of hazardous air pollutants, fund ambient air monitoring system upgrades, and pay a total of $3.35 million in fines, according to the press release from the EPA.

The consent decree requires several actions from Firestone, including meeting emissions limits, operating and maintenance requirements, equipment controls, limiting hazardous air pollutants from facility dryers, conducting inspections of heat exchangers, installing controls and monitors on covered flares, and installing flaring instrumentation and monitoring systems, the EPA said in its press release.

The EPA said after being notified of the violations, but prior to the consent decree being lodged, Firestone took other compliance measures, including installing and operating a regenerative thermal oxidizer system to receive waste gases from dryers, reducing n-hexane solvent concentrations and inspecting and testing heat exchangers.

The Department of Justice, on behalf of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and co-plaintiff Louisiana Department of Environment Quality, filed a complaint and lodged the consent decree in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana on Sept. 30, 2021, according to the EPA.

As part of the consent decree, Firestone will pay a civil penalty of $2,098,678.50 to the United States and $1,251,321.50 to LDEQ for a total of $3,350,000, according to the EPA.

Firestone will also complete a Beneficial Environmental Project in Louisiana by funding ambient air monitoring system upgrades in several locations in Southwest Louisiana, according to the EPA.

The consent decree can be found HERE.

More on the Clean Air Act can be found HERE.

