Tigers drop in latest softball rankings after tough weekend

LSU Softball
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (6-5) have dropped in the latest softball rankings released on Tuesday, Feb. 22. LSU has dropped one spot from No. 22 to No. 23 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll and dropped from No. 21 to No. 24 in the USA Today/NFCA Division I poll.

There are nine Southeastern Conference teams ranked in both the ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25 and USA Today/NFCA Division I poll.

The Tigers had a tough weekend going 2-3 at the St.Pete/Clearwater Invitational. In the first game they run ruled then No. 7 Oklahoma State on Friday, Feb. 18, 10-2, and on Sunday, Feb. 20 they shut out Texas Tech 2-0. No. 5 Washington took down the Tigers 9-4 in the second game on Friday, and then on Saturday, Feb. 19 LSU fell to Notre Dame 8-6 and No. 16 Michigan 6-1.

Beth Torina’s Tigers have been ranked in the national polls for 111 consecutive weeks dating back to 2014. LSU will host the Purple & Gold Challenge on Friday, Feb. 25 through Sunday, Feb. 27 featuring Stephen F. Austin, Drake, and Purdue.

ESPN.com/USA Softball Top 25:

  1. Oklahoma (10-0)
  2. Alabama (9-0)
  3. Florida State (10-0)
  4. Florida (10-0)
  5. Washington (9-1)
  6. UCLA (7-3)
  7. Virginia Tech (8-2)
  8. Arkansas (7-3)
  9. Clemson (6-3)
  10. Arizona (7-2)
  11. Oregon (8-1)
  12. Oklahoma State (6-4)
  13. Duke (8-2)
  14. Kentucky (9-1)
  15. Northwestern (7-2)
  16. Michigan (5-4)
  17. Tennessee (6-3)
  18. Georgia (9-2)
  19. Missouri (8-3)
  20. UL-Lafayette (6-0)
  21. Auburn (9-1)
  22. Arizona State (7-3)
  23. LSU (6-5)
  24. Texas (5-6)
  25. USF (6-2)

USA Today/NFCA Division I:

  1. Oklahoma (10-0)
  2. Alabama (9-0)
  3. Florida State (10-0)
  4. Florida (10-0)
  5. Washington (9-1)
  6. UCLA (7-3)
  7. Virginia Tech (8-2)
  8. Arizona (7-2)
  9. Oregon (8-1)
  10. Arkansas (7-3)
  11. Oklahoma State (6-4)
  12. Kentucky (9-1)
  13. Duke (8-2)
  14. Clemson (6-3)
  15. Georgia (9-2)
  16. Missouri (8-3)
  17. Tennessee (6-3)
  18. Northwestern (7-2)
  19. Michigan (5-4)
  20. UL-Lafayette (6-0)
  21. Auburn (9-1)
  22. Arizona State (7-3)
  23. Texas (5-6)
  24. LSU (6-5)
  25. USF (6-2)

