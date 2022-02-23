SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 22, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 22, 2022.

Kassie Nichole Bertrand, 24, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner.

James Daniel Leblanc Jr., 38, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.

John Botley Williams, 40, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Jermaine Joseph Colston, 32, Lake Charles: Must have motor vehicle insurance.

Damon Wayne Dailey, 49, Sulphur: Trespassing.

Frank Merchant Lewis Jr., 46, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Lance Nicholas Bertrand, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Jackie Lynn Linscombe, 37, Welsh: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court.

Taniesha Jenea Lede, 25, Lake Charles: Partial reimbursement by indigents; theft under $750; theft under $500; theft under $1,000; trespassing (2 charges); contempt of court (2 charges); contributing to child delinquency.

Matthew Joseph Gragg, 27, Vinton: Possession of stolen things under $1,000; instate detainer.

Scotty Wayne Tharp, 37, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $5,000.

Candace Michele Mcguire, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of Schedule II drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Benny Joe Allee, 59, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons; broken tail lamps; owner must have vehicle registration.

Robert Lee Pool, 39, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Keith Alan Reynolds, 34, Orange, TX: Possession of stolen things under $5,000.

Destini Jayna Stevens, 18, Lake Charles: Theft under $5,000.

Anthony Darnell Chapman, 59, Lake Charles: Contractor fraud under $5,000.

Charles Edward Ellis Jr., 38, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeremy Wade Denagall, 42, Lake Charles: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession II drug (4 charges); possession of a Schedule IV drug; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a firearm by a felon; possession of a firearm with an obliterated mark; possession of drug paraphernalia.

