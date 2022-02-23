50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Submit your SWLA Mardi Gras photos to KPLC

(Lynne Mitchell | WAFB)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With Mardi Gras season upon us once again, there’s no doubt incredible floats, food and costumes will be making their way across Southwest Louisiana.

With many of you taking in the sights and sounds of Louisiana culture, there’s a good chance your also taking pictures.

If you do happen to snap a picture while taking in the Mardi Gras festivities, you can submit them here!

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
The man was shot in the arm after he drove into the officer’s vehicle, according to State...
LSP: Lake Charles man involved with Lake Charles officer-involved shooting dies
Shooting under investigation outside Walmart on Hwy 14
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast

Latest News

KPLC’s 2022 Crawfish Price Check
Where to get a COVID test in SWLA
COVID Testing Sites
(Source: Mardi Gras Southwest Louisiana)
2022 Mardi Gras Events
Faces of Change
Faces of Change: Celebrating Black History in SWLA