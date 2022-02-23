St. Louis rolls Ben Franklin to reach fourth straight Div. II title game

WESTWEGO, LA (KPLC) - The St. Louis girls’ basketball program will play in its fourth straight Division II Championship game following the Lady Saints’ 61-35 victory over No. 4 Ben Franklin in the semifinal round at the Alario Center in Westwego.

The top-seeded Lady Saints jumped out to a 13-9 lead after the first quarter and used a 10-3 second quarter to hold an 11-point halftime lead. The Lady Saints held the Lady Falcons to just 5-of-28 (18%) shooting in the first half.

SLC would open the third quarter with an 11-3 run that would help them build a commanding lead. Defense, as usual for St. Louis, played a crucial role in the win as the Lady Saints won the rebound battle, 49-25 while forcing 16 turnovers.

St. Louis was once again led by senior forward Myca Trail who totaled 24 points and 15 rebounds and junior guard Paris Guillory who posted lines of 22 points and 17 rebounds.

The defending champion Lady Saints will take on the three seed, St. Thomas More on Thursday after the Lady Cougars rolled No. 2 Vandebilt Catholic 49-28.

Tipoff for the Division II title game is set for 5:15 p.m. at the Alario Center.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.