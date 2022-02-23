50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

St. Louis rolls Ben Franklin to reach fourth straight Div. II title game

St. Louis girls basketball
St. Louis girls basketball(St. Louis Catholic High School)
By Brady Renard
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTWEGO, LA (KPLC) - The St. Louis girls’ basketball program will play in its fourth straight Division II Championship game following the Lady Saints’ 61-35 victory over No. 4 Ben Franklin in the semifinal round at the Alario Center in Westwego.

The top-seeded Lady Saints jumped out to a 13-9 lead after the first quarter and used a 10-3 second quarter to hold an 11-point halftime lead. The Lady Saints held the Lady Falcons to just 5-of-28 (18%) shooting in the first half.

SLC would open the third quarter with an 11-3 run that would help them build a commanding lead. Defense, as usual for St. Louis, played a crucial role in the win as the Lady Saints won the rebound battle, 49-25 while forcing 16 turnovers.

St. Louis was once again led by senior forward Myca Trail who totaled 24 points and 15 rebounds and junior guard Paris Guillory who posted lines of 22 points and 17 rebounds.

The defending champion Lady Saints will take on the three seed, St. Thomas More on Thursday after the Lady Cougars rolled No. 2 Vandebilt Catholic 49-28.

Tipoff for the Division II title game is set for 5:15 p.m. at the Alario Center.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke billowing from Westlake chemical plant.
Six injured in explosion at Westlake Chemical
The man was shot in the arm after he drove into the officer’s vehicle, according to State...
LSP: Lake Charles man involved with Lake Charles officer-involved shooting dies
Shooting under investigation outside Walmart on Hwy 14
Three people from Lake Charles were killed in a crash while vacationing in Costa Rica,...
Three from Lake Charles killed in crash while vacationing in Costa Rica
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast

Latest News

St. Louis won the 2022 LHSAA Indoor Track championship.
St. Louis three-peats as Div. II state champ at the 2022 LHSAA Indoor Track & Field State Meet
LHSAA girls basketball playoffs - second round recap
LHSAA girls basketball playoffs - second round recap
Guidry
LHSAA girls basketball playoffs - second round recap
MARSH MADNESS KPLC LOGO
LHSAA releases 2022 boys basketball playoff brackets